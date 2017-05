COPENHAGEN Danish police found no explosives in a suspect package left at the scene of a deadly shooting attack on a cafe hosting a free speech event on Saturday, police said in a twitter message on Tuesday.

The suspected gunman in that attack and another on a synagogue was shot dead on Sunday but Copenhagen has been on high alert since two people were arrested on Monday, accused of helping the attacker.

(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Writing by Balazs Koranyi)