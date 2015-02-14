COPENHAGEN Three police were injured on Saturday after a shooting in the Danish capital of Copenhagen attended by controversial Swedish artist Lars Vilks, Danish Ritzau news agency reported.

Police confirmed a shooting and said suspects fled the scene in a car.

Vilks stirred controversy in 2007 with published drawings depicting the Prophet Mohammad as a dog which sparked threats from Islamist militant groups. He has since lived under heavy security.

The French ambassador to Denmark who attended the meeting as well as Vilks were unharmed, Ritzau said.

