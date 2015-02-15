WASHINGTON Feb 15 The United States on Sunday
condemned the deadly weekend attacks in Copenhagen at a free
speech event and a synagogue and said it stood with Denmark and
others in defending freedom of speech and opposing
anti-Semitism.
A synagogue guard and a filmmaker were killed and five
police were wounded in the two attacks in the Danish capital on
Saturday and Sunday. Police on Sunday shot and killed a gunman
suspected in the shootings.
"The people of the United States stand united with the
people of Denmark and all others who defend the universal right
of freedom of speech and stand against anti-Semitism and bigotry
in all its forms," the State Department said in a statement.
