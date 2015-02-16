(Repeats story, text unchanged)
* Cartoonist wanted to expose "political correctness" in art
* Art exhibition rejection sparked Swedish free speech
debate
* Controversy has hurt Vilks' career even for other work
By Niklas Pollard
STOCKHOLM, Feb 15 When Swedish artist Lars Vilks
drew the Prophet Mohammad as a dog in 2007, the cartoon - which
earned him death threats from radical Islamists and may have
triggered a weekend attack in Copenhagen - was not intended to
provoke Muslims.
Its aim was to challenge political correctness in the art
world, he said after the sketch sparked an uproar in the Islamic
world, and he had been naive to think its effect would be
limited.
Since then, Vilks has had a $100,000 bounty put on his head,
received death threats and a firebomb in his house, been given a
round-the-clock police guard and seen several would-be killers,
including one calling herself Jihad Jane, sent to prison.
Saturday's attack on the Copenhagen meeting he attended,
which was meant to mark the 25th anniversary of an Iranian fatwa
against British writer Salman Rushdie, killed one person. Vilks,
68, was whisked away to the safety of a cold storage room.
Danish police say the gunman appeared to have been inspired
by the radical Islamist attack in Paris last month that killed
17 at the Charlie Hebdo weekly and a Jewish grocery store.
Before 2007, Vilks was a little known painter, sculptor and
art theorist. That year, he drew three cartoons of Mohammad for
an exhibition on dogs in art, to test whether the politically
correct organisers would dare show them. They did not, citing
security reasons.
BOUNDARIES OF ART
"In art, it is said there are no longer any boundaries to
cross," he wrote at the time. "The little drawings made it
possible to show that boundaries undoubtedly exist."
The rejection of his cartoons did spark a debate on free
speech in Sweden, and several newspapers printed them.
Vilks said he had thought a controversy over Mohammad
caricatures in the Danish newspaper Jyllens-Posten, which
sparked violent riots in the Middle East in early 2006, was
"already water under the bridge".
"What I expected was that my contribution would be a local
event," he wrote. "But I was naive about this ... Wrong, the
issue was very much on the agenda and remains so."
On his blog, Vilks has been critical of Islam, which he says
"needs to be modernised", and upheld the need to debate issues
that the religion considers taboo.
But while the controversy over his cartoons has gained him
fame in his native Sweden, he says his career has suffered due
to the security concerns among galleries and art institutions
about exhibiting even work unrelated to Islam.
"Just meeting me or learning I am going appear somewhere
creates waves of fear," he told Reuters last month. "They think
the whole world will come storming over there and blow it all
sky high."
