COPENHAGEN, June 9 Denmark should cut taxes to
encourage people to work more, which would increase the supply
of labour and help prevent the economy from overheating in 2018,
Finance Minister Kristian Jensen said on Friday.
"We can already now see increasing problems for the
enterprises to hire the right people and to cope with the
increasing demand for their products," Jensen said at a meeting
with the Danish parliament's finance committee.
"This will intensify with bottlenecks for skilled workers. I
see a risk for overheating of the economy in the course of 2018,
unless we do something about it," he added.
After the summer break the government will put forward a
plan to cut income tax, which should take effect already from
2018, and to lower taxation on pension savings.
The aim is to make Danes work more hours and also postpone
retirement, Jensen said.
The centre-right government only holds 53 seats in
parliament and has to negotiate with other parties, most often
populist ally the Danish People's Party, to secure the 90 votes
necessary to pass new laws.
(Reporting by Erik Matzen, editing by Teis Jensen and Terje
Solsvik)