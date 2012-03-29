COPENHAGEN, March 29 Denmark sold 11.94 billion Danish crowns ($2.13 billion) worth of treasury bills at an overbid auction on Thursday, the central bank said.

Bids for the three series of T-bills maturing in June, September and December 2012 totalled 18.34 billion crowns, the Nationalbank said.

Settlement is on April 2. ($1 = 5.5962 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)