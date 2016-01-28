(Adds details, analysts)

COPENHAGEN Jan 28 The Danish central bank refused all bids at a treasury bill auction on Thursday for the first time in over a month as foreign demand for negative-rate paper soured.

The central bank said it did not accept any of the 1.82 billion Danish crowns ($266 million) of bids at a treasury bill auction.

Throughout 2015, the central bank used T-Bill auctions as one way to control the currency, which is pegged to the euro. When the crown strengthened too much, the bank tended to reject bids as a way to reduce demand for the national currency.

But on Thursday, it was a lack of appetite for the debt that led the central bank to reject the bids.

"Denmark is relatively expensive for foreigners as there are places in the euro zone with less negative rates," Nordea's Chief Analyst Jan Storup told Reuters.

The central bank's key deposit interest rate is at -0.65 percent compared with -0.30 percent at the European Central Bank.

"It is important not to over interpret (the move) that the crown crisis is back in full scale. But this could be a sign that the Danish central bank is tiptoeing while waiting for the ECB's next move, likely to come in March," Sydbank Chief Economist Jacob Graven told Reuters.

A majority of economist polled by Reuters, 59 of 68, said this week they expected ECB to cut its deposit rate in March. This would leave the Danish central bank in a quandary as it normally follows ECB action yet has good reasons to raise rates.

At its last auction on Jan. 13, the central bank sold 3.2 billion crowns-worth of T-bills after receiving bids of 4.12 billion crowns at cut-off rates of between -0.485 and -0.45 percent. ($1 = 6.8335 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; Editing by Sabina Zawadzki and Hugh Lawson)