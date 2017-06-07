(Adds new comments from the police)
COPENHAGEN, June 7 Ferries resumed crossings
between Germany and Denmark after a brief halt on Wednesday
following a threat made to local police by phone, Danish police
said.
The police said in a statement that it had searched and
cleared the first ferries at the Danish ports Rodby and Gedser
and allowed them to resume operations.
Ferry routes between Denmark and Sweden, which had also been
suspended due to the threats, were resumed shortly after, the
police said.
Ferry operator Scandlines said Wednesday it has evacuated
all its ferries in the Danish town Rodby and suspended ferry
traffic between Denmark and Germany due to security reasons
following a telephone threat.
"All ferry operations have been suspended, and the ferries
will be emptied as soon as the police allows them to go to
port," a Scandlines spokesperson said earlier on Wednesday.
The local police said the suspension came after it had
received a telephone call, but declined to elaborate.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen and Julie Astrid Thomsen; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)