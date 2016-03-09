Judge says he may reject parts of Wells Fargo accounts settlement
May 17 A federal judge signaled that he may reject parts of Wells Fargo & Co's proposed $142 million settlement with customers for whom it opened millions of unauthorized accounts.
COPENHAGEN, March 9 Denmark's central bank sold 9.6 billion Danish crowns ($1.4 billion) worth of treasury bills at an auction on Wednesday after receiving bids worth 17.04 billion crowns.
The cut-off rate was -0.47 percent for bills which are maturing in June 2016 and -0.46 for bills maturing in September 2016.
The central bank has been using T-bill auctions as one tool to control the rate of the Danish crown, which is pegged to the euro, at times declining bids when it has deemed the currency too strong.
($1 = 6.7996 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Nikolaj Skydsgaard)
May 17 A federal judge signaled that he may reject parts of Wells Fargo & Co's proposed $142 million settlement with customers for whom it opened millions of unauthorized accounts.
WARSAW, May 17 The net loss for the Polish unit of Raiffeisen rose more than sevenfold in the first quarter, year-on-year, casting further doubts over the success of the bank's initial public offering planned for this quarter.