COPENHAGEN Oct 29 Denmark's central bank sold 6.5 billion Danish crowns ($955 million) worth of treasury bills at an auction on Thursday after receiving bids worth 27.6 billion.

The cut-off rate was -0.52 percent for bills maturing in December 2015 and -0.535 percent for the bills maturing in March 2016.

The central bank has been using T-bill auctions as one tool to control the rate of the Danish crown, which is pegged to the euro, at times declining bids when it has deemed the currency too strong.

By refusing to sell the short-dated bonds, or selling a very small amount, the central bank curtails demand for crown-denominated assets, thus stemming demand for the national currency. ($1 = 6.8067 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)