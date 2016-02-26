COPENHAGEN Feb 26 Denmark's central bank sold 3.56 billion Danish crowns ($525.3 million) worth of treasury bills at an auction on Friday after receiving bids worth 12.58 billion crowns.

The cut-off rate was -0.47 percent for bills which are maturing in June 2016 and did not accept any bids of bills maturing in September 2016.

The central bank has been using T-bill auctions as one tool to control the rate of the Danish crown, which is pegged to the euro, at times declining bids when it has deemed the currency too strong. ($1 = 6.7772 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; editing by Ole Mikkelsen)