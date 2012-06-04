September 30, 2005 - Jyllands-Posten publishes 12 cartoons by various artists. They trigger protests by Danish Muslims, but initially attract little attention elsewhere. In the following weeks, dozens of newspapers in Europe and elsewhere, including Norway's Magazinet, reprint the cartoons.

January 30, 2006 - Jyllands-Posten issues an apology.

February 4 - Thousands of protesters set fire to the Danish and Norwegian embassies in Damascus. The Danish and Norwegian embassies in Beirut are attacked the next day. Lebanese interior minister Hassan al-Sabaa resigns.

February 10 - Vebjoern Selbekk, editor of Magazinet, apologises for publishing the cartoons. Protests continue as a Danish and an American flag are burned at the Danish embassy in Caracas. Over 50 people are killed in protests in countries from the Middle East to Africa and Asia.

October 26 - A Danish court rules in favour of Jyllands-Posten after seven Danish Muslim organisations accused it of libel, saying the images implied that all Muslims were terrorists.

July-August 2007 - Drawings by Swedish artist Lars Vilks are published in local newspaper Nerikes Allehanda, based in Orebro in central Sweden, depicting the Prophet Mohammad with the body of a dog. A number of Muslim countries condemn the drawings.

February 12, 2008 - Police arrest two Tunisians and a Dane of Moroccan descent in Denmark for planning to kill cartoonist Kurt Westergaard.

February 13 - Danish newspapers reprint one of the drawings in protest at the plot. The next day, Islamist students burn the Danish flag in southern Pakistan.

October 2009 - U.S. authorities arrest American David Headley and the Pakistani-born Canadian businessman Tahawwur Hussain Rana on suspicion of plotting an attack on the paper.

January 1, 2010 - Westergaard escapes an attack by a Somali man at his home in Aarhus.

September 8 - German Chancellor Angela Merkel awards Westergaard the M100 prize, dedicated, in 2010, to freedom of the press.

September 28 - Norway says that two men held there admitted planning bomb attacks. One of the men, Shawan Sadek Saeed Bujak, an Iraqi Kurd, confessed to plotting to attack Jyllands-Posten.

September 29 - Flemming Rose, cultural editor of Jyllands-Posten in 2005, publishes a book that reprints the pictures and warns of a "tyranny of silence" - also the title of the book.

- Danish Foreign Minister Lene Espersen meets 17 ambassadors from Muslim countries as part of efforts to prevent any new cartoon crisis and to foster understanding.

December 11 - A car blows up in Sweden's capital, Stockholm, followed by a second blast nearby that kills the bomber, Taymour Abdulwahab, and wounds two people.

December 29 - Police in Sweden and Denmark arrest five people on suspicion of planning to attack the paper to "kill as many as possible of those around".

June 4, 2012 - Four men charged with the December 2010 plot to storm the offices of Jyllands-Posten are found guilty on a charge of attempted terrorism in Denmark and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

