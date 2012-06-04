June 4 Sept. 30, 2005 - Jyllands-Posten
publishes 12 cartoons by various artists. They trigger protests
by Danish Muslims, but initially attract little attention
elsewhere. In the following weeks, dozens of newspapers in
Europe and elsewhere, including Norway's Magazinet, reprint the
cartoons.
Jan. 30, 2006 - Jyllands-Posten issues an apology.
Feb. 4 - Thousands of protesters set fire to the Danish and
Norwegian embassies in Damascus. The Danish and Norwegian
embassies in Beirut are attacked the next day. Lebanese interior
minister Hassan al-Sabaa resigns.
Feb. 10 - Vebjoern Selbekk, editor of Magazinet, apologises
for publishing the cartoons. Protests continue as a Danish and
an American flag are burned at the Danish embassy in Caracas.
Over 50 people are killed in protests in countries from the
Middle East to Africa and Asia.
Oct. 26 - A Danish court rules in favour of Jyllands-Posten
after seven Danish Muslim organisations accused it of libel,
saying the images implied that all Muslims were terrorists.
July-August 2007 - Drawings by Swedish artist Lars Vilks are
published in local newspaper Nerikes Allehanda, based in Orebro
in central Sweden, depicting the Prophet Mohammad with the body
of a dog. A number of Muslim countries condemn the drawings.
Feb. 12, 2008 - Police arrest two Tunisians and a Dane of
Moroccan descent in Denmark for planning to kill cartoonist Kurt
Westergaard.
Feb. 13 - Danish newspapers reprint one of the drawings in
protest at the plot. The next day, Islamist students burn the
Danish flag in southern Pakistan.
Oct. 2009 - U.S. authorities arrest American David Headley
and the Pakistani-born Canadian businessman Tahawwur Hussain
Rana on suspicion of plotting an attack on the paper.
Jan. 1, 2010 - Westergaard escapes an attack by a Somali man
at his home in Aarhus.
Sept. 8 - German Chancellor Angela Merkel awards Westergaard
the M100 prize, dedicated, in 2010, to freedom of the press.
Sept. 28 - Norway says that two men held there admitted
planning bomb attacks. One of the men, Shawan Sadek Saeed Bujak,
an Iraqi Kurd, confessed to plotting to attack Jyllands-Posten.
Sept. 29 - Flemming Rose, cultural editor of Jyllands-Posten
in 2005, publishes a book that reprints the pictures and warns
of a "tyranny of silence" - also the title of the book.
- Danish Foreign Minister Lene Espersen meets 17 ambassadors
from Muslim countries as part of efforts to prevent any new
cartoon crisis and to foster understanding.
Dec. 11 - A car blows up in Sweden's capital, Stockholm,
followed by a second blast nearby that kills the bomber, Taymour
Abdulwahab, and wounds two people.
Dec. 29 - Police in Sweden and Denmark arrest five people on
suspicion of planning to attack the paper to "kill as many as
possible of those around".
June 4, 2012 - Four men charged with the Dec. 2010 plot to
storm the offices of Jyllands-Posten are found guilty on a
charge of attempted terrorism in Denmark and sentenced to 12
years in prison.
(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit;
Editing by Jon Hemming)