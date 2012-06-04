* Court finds four guilty of attack plot
* Group considered beheading their intended victims
* Court orders men jailed for 12 years
(Recasts with sentencing, adds details, background)
By Mette Fraende
COPENHAGEN, June 4 Four men were jailed for 12
years each on Monday for plotting a gun attack on a Danish
newspaper over its cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad, whose
publication in 2005 sparked deadly riots across the Muslim
world.
The men, a Tunisian and three Swedish citizens of Arab
origin, were caught on police surveillance tapes discussing
whether to behead or shoot their intended victims, the chief
prosecutor told Reuters.
The plot, regarded by security experts as the most serious
in modern Danish history, was foiled in late 2010 by a joint
operation by Danish and Swedish police, who had been monitoring
the group for weeks.
Presiding judge Katrine Eriksen said the four men had
planned to carry out an attack at the offices of the
Jyllands-Posten newspaper, which first published the dozen
cartoons seven years ago, and kill as many people as possible.
She also ordered the four, who had pleaded not guilty to the
main terrorism charge, be expelled from Denmark after serving
their sentence and instructed them to pay the trial costs.
Defence lawyers had argued police surveillance recordings
were insufficient proof that an attack was actually being
planned. It was not immediately clear if the men would appeal.
They have four weeks to do so.
During the trial, prosecutors named Tunisian national Mounir
Ben Mohamed Dhahri as the ringleader of the group which also
comprised Swedish nationals Munir Awad, Omar Abdalla Aboelazm
and Sahbi Ben Mohamed Zalouti.
The group was already under surveillance when Dhahri, Awad
and Aboelazm drove to Denmark from Sweden to carry out their
attack. The trio were arrested in a Copenhagen suburb on Dec.
29, 2010 while Zalouti was detained the same day in a suburb of
the Swedish capital Stockholm.
Danish police found the men in possession of a
machine-pistol equipped with a silencer, a 9mm pistol and
ammunition and plastic ties the prosecutors said could have been
used as handcuffs, and $20,000 in cash.
"It has illustrated how far they were willing to go, and
that was to kill as many as possible," Chief prosecutor Gyrithe
Ulrich told Reuters after sentencing.
"We have heard (on surveillance recordings) beheadings were
considered, or whether they would shoot," she said. "We know
from the findings of the weapons that they decided on
shootings."
"MUMBAI-STYLE ATTACKS"
Jakob Scharf, head of Denmark's state security police, has
likened the Copenhagen plot to the 2008 attack in Mumbai, when
10 Pakistani gunmen killed 166 people in a three-day assault at
landmarks in the Indian city, including two hotels and a Jewish
centre.
He told Reuters last week that the cartoons furore meant
Denmark would probably remain a target of militant Islamist
groups for another decade.
The editor in chief of Jyllands-Posten and the chief
executive of the publisher declined to comment on Monday's
verdict.
The paper was the first to print the set of a dozen cartoons
lampooning Islam and the Prophet Mohammad in 2005. The most
famous depicted him wearing a bomb in his turban. The images
touched of riots in Muslim countries in the Middle East, Africa
and Asia in 2006 in which at least 50 people died.
Many Muslims consider any depiction of the Prophet to be
offensive.
The cartoons controversy shocked Danes, who see themselves
as a peaceful nation better known abroad for providing
peacekeepers in the world's trouble spots.
It also sharply divided public opinion, with some Danes
saying the paper should never have published such provocative
images while others said it should not bend to threats to
freedom of expression.
The furore has forced the newspaper, cartoonists and other
individuals associated with the cartoons to live under police
protection due to threats against them.
Last year an axe-wielding Somali was jailed for 10 years for
the attempted murder of cartoonist Kurt Westergaard, who drew
the best known of the cartoons, in a break-in at his home on New
Year's Day 2010.
Danish police last week detained two brothers, originally
from Somalia, on suspicion of plotting an attack. They were
remanded in custody for four weeks pending further
investigation.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Writing by John Acher; Editing by
Jon Boyle)