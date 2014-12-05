COPENHAGEN Dec 5 A Danish-Moroccan bookseller
has been jailed for four years for supporting and inciting
terrorism in posts on Facebook.
A lawyer for bookseller Sam Mansour argued that his Facebook
messages such as "We are terrorists, and we are proud" were a
matter of freedom of speech, just as Danish cartoonists who drew
the Prophet Mohammad in 2005, outraging many Muslims, were
deemed to have been exercising their right to free speech.
"I just used the civil rights that Danish society has given
me," Mansour said in his defence statement, adding that he had
hurt no one.
But a court in the capital, Copenhagen, rejected that
argument and ruled late on Thursday that Mansour had directly
incited violence and terrorism.
Mansour's other posts included "Jihad is a duty".
He also posted photo-shopped pictures of the severed head of
one of the cartoonists who drew Mohammad. The cartoonist's head
was pictured in a toilet and surrounded by flames and blood.
Mansour was jailed for three and a half years in 2007 on the
same charge. Both then and in this latest case, the prosecutor
suggested he be deported back to Morocco.
Mansour, 54, sat calmly during the hearing, occasionally
smiling at his supporters, who were behind a glass partition.
Many supporters were teenaged boys with bushy beards,
checking their smartphones and joking with court guards. Among
the supporters were six women in black niqabas.
During one of many breaks in the hearing, Mansour spoke with
his supporters, one of whom shook his hand through a gap in the
partition and told him: "Good things will come to you, Sam".
The 2005 cartoons of Mohammad, published in various Danish
newspapers, sparked heated debate about freedom of speech at
home and protests in various parts of the Muslim world in which
at least 50 people were killed.
For many Muslims, any depiction of Mohammad is blasphemous.
