COPENHAGEN Jan 10 A Danish court fined the owners of a Kurdish television station on Tuesday but did not shut it down, despite finding it guilty of promoting terrorism, a decision condemned by Turkey which is fighting Kurdish separatists.

Prosecutors said Roj TV, an international satellite station based in Denmark, was financed and controlled by the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a group labelled a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Ankara has long sought to have Roj TV banned. However, the Copenhagen court did not revoke its broadcasting licence and instead fined the two companies behind it 5.2 million Danish crowns ($894,800).

The verdict was cheered by dozens of Kurdish demonstrators who gathered outside the courthouse but was condemned by Turkey as lending support to terrorists.

"This is an absolutely irresponsible decision far from prudence," Turkish Minister for EU Affairs Egemen Bagis said in a statement.

Earlier, Turkey's ambassador to Denmark had welcomed the finding that the station supported terrorism but called on the broadcasting board to ban the station.

The TV station's attorney said he would advise his client to appeal the decision.

The court said that between February 2008 and September 2010 the TV channel had "one-sidedly and uncritically disseminated (PKK) messages, including incitement to revolt and to join the organisation".

The PKK, which has fought an armed struggle for nearly 30 years, rejects the "terrorist" label and says it is fighting for Kurdish rights and independence. ($1 = 5.8114 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher and Henriette Jacobsen)