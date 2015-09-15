COPENHAGEN, Sept 15 Around 300 Danish taxi
drivers are expected to protest against the ride-hailing service
of Uber Technologies Inc on Wednesday, adding to the
barrage of criticism facing the U.S. company from India and
Brazil to New York city.
Lobby group Taxi Drivers in Denmark said on Tuesday it was
protesting against the lack of action taken against Uber drivers
following its allegations that they do not pay taxes and do not
have the necessary insurance.
It said it has reported 200 drivers to the police since
January but so far none had been convicted.
Uber has faced a storm of criticism from licensed taxi
drivers across the world, arguing it poses unfair competition.
In some instances, Uber has faced court injunctions and cars
have been seized by authorities.
Denmark's Transport and Construction Agency reported Uber to
the police in January, saying it violated Danish taxi
regulations. The public prosecutor is evaluating a police
investigation to see whether a case can be taken to court.
Uber said it was not running a taxi business in Denmark but
a ride-sharing service.
"Uber partners are not employees but independent drivers who
are responsible for their own tax affairs," General Manager
Mathias Thomsen from Uber Denmark wrote in an email.
Uber Technologies Inc closed a round of funding in July that
valued the company at nearly $51 billion.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Mark Potter)