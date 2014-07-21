COPENHAGEN, July 21 Lockheed Martin Corp , Airbus and Boeing Co have all submitted binding documents in a tender to supply Denmark with up to 30 fighter jets, the defence ministry said on Monday.

Saab did not bid in the tender, the ministry said. Submitting binding information to the government is a step in the process of trying to win the tender.

Danish politicians are expected to begin discussions on who should win the tender in mid-2015. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)