STOCKHOLM May 7 Danish hearing aid maker
William Demant Holding on Tuesday stood by its outlook
for revenues to grow faster than the market this year and for a
rise in its operating profit.
"In spite of the fact that in 2013, the market for hearing
aids is impacted by greater uncertainty than before, our best
estimate is still for the global market for hearing aids to show
modest positive growth in terms of value for the year as a
whole," the company said in a statement.
It said it still aimed to use its share buyback programme to
direct excess cash flow after any acquisitions back to
shareholders.
(Reporting by Mia Shanley)