WASHINGTON Feb 20 A former director of Japan's
Denso Corp has agreed to plead guilty to obstruction of
justice in connection with a U.S. Justice Department probe into
companies fixing the prices of automobile heater control panels,
the department said on Thursday.
Kazuaki Fujitani, whose job was to oversee sales of Denso
products to Toyota, deleted emails and other documents
after learning in 2010 about the price-fixing investigation in
the United States, according to the Justice Department. The
documents pertained to discussions between Denso and competitors
regarding Toyota's request for price quotes.
Fujitani has agreed to serve one year and one day in a U.S.
prison, the Justice Department said.
He is one of three Denso executives who have been charged as
part of the investigation. Denso itself had pleaded guilty to
price-fixing and agreed to pay a $78 million fine.
Twenty-five other companies have also pleaded guilty. So
far, 29 executives have been charged.
Law enforcement authorities in the United States and
elsewhere have brought price-fixing cases related to more than
30 car parts, including seat belts, radiators, windshield
wipers, air-conditioning systems, power window motors and power
steering components.