BRIEF-Toly Bread to dissolve wholly owned Tianjin subsidiary
* Says it plans to dissolve wholly owned subsidiary based in Tianjin, to improve management efficiency
TOKYO, July 1 Denso Corp will invest $53.8 million to increase production of transmission components at its plant in Apodaca, Mexico, the Japanese automotive parts maker said on Tuesday.
Separately, Hamanakodenso Co, a Denso group company, is also investing $35.8 million to build a new plant in Mexico to produce coils used in engine and airflow control units, Denso said. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
April 17Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp * Says it will pay dividend of 2 yuan/10 shares for 2016 Source text in Chinese:https://goo.gl/xLUfFA Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)