Japan's Denso shares jump on strong results, outlook

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares in Japanese auto parts maker Denso Corp jumped 4 percent on Friday after the company announced stronger-than-expected quarterly results and raised its full-year outlook.

Denso said it now expects an operating profit of 353 billion yen ($3.18 billion) in the full year through next March, up from a previous forecast of 327 billion yen.

Its quarterly operating profit for the April-June quarter rose 39 percent from the same period a year earlier to 93.16 billion yen, beating the average market forecast of 76.15 billion yen, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

($1 = 111.0900 yen)