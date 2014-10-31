TOKYO Oct 31 Japan's Denso Corp, the world's second-biggest auto parts maker, posted a 16 percent decline in six-month operating profit on Friday, as development costs and investment outweighed a rise in revenue.

Denso, 22 percent-owned by Toyota Motor Corp, said operating profit totalled 161.3 billion yen ($1.47 billion) in April-September, while net profit fell 18.5 percent to 122.4 billion yen. Revenue rose 4.2 percent to 2.07 trillion yen.

"Despite cost reduction efforts and the increase in production volume, research and development expenditures and investment costs for strengthening future growth led to the decrease in operating income," Chief Executive Nobuaki Katoh said in a statement.

For the full year to March 31, Denso raised its sales guidance by 2.2 percent to 4.23 trillion yen and kept its operating and net profit forecasts at 350 billion yen and 248 billion yen respectively.

Shares of Denso closed morning trade down 3.6 percent after the results were announced, while the benchmark Nikkei average climbed 1.7 percent. ($1 = 109.3700 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)