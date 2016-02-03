TOKYO Feb 3 Japan's Denso Corp on
Wednesday lowered its full-year net profit forecast by almost 5
percent, saying they expect the yen to strengthen slightly
against the U.S. dollar.
The world's second-largest maker of automotive parts cut its
forecast for operating profit in the year ending March 31 to 332
billion yen ($2.78 billion) from a previous forecast of 350
billion.
That would mean a lower net profit of 248 billion, down 4.6
percent from the amount it stated in October, the company said.
Denso also changed its currency rate forecast for the fiscal
year to 120 yen against the U.S. dollar, and 132 yen against the
euro, from a previous forecast for 121 yen to the dollar and 133
yen to the euro.
For the April-December nine-month period, Denso reported a
2.3 percent increase in operating profit to 243.1 billion yen,
boosted by higher sales in North America, Europe and Asia.
($1 = 119.6300 yen)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Miral Fahmy)