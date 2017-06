LONDON, July 12 Dentsu Inc has agreed to buy British marketing group Aegis for 3.2 billion pounds ($5 billion) to combine the Japanese firm's strong presence in Asia with the British group's footprint in Europe and digital services.

Dentsu said it had agreed to pay 240 pence for each Aegis share, a 48 percent premium to the closing price on Wednesday. The Aegis directors are encouraging shareholders to accept the offer.