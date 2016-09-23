* Says there were 633 misconducts for 111 clients

* Inappropriate conducts amounted to $2.28 million

* Shares in Dentsu down 4.8 pct in Friday trade (Adds comment from company)

TOKYO, Sept 23 Japan's largest advertising agency Dentsu Inc on Friday admitted to overcharging its clients and falsifying the impact of its digital advertisements for more than 100 clients in Japan.

Dentsu said there were 633 suspicious transactions involving 111 advertisers, adding that the inappropriate operations amounted to about 230 million yen ($2.28 million) so far.

Misconduct included overcharging customers, discrepancies in advertising placement periods as well as failure of placement of adverts, Dentsu said in a statement. The company also made false reporting on performance of the ads.

Dentsu is the world's fifth largest advertising agency globally by revenue. Its shares slid 4.8 percent to 5,170 yen on Friday, the biggest daily decline since April 18.

Various media have reported on the malpractice this week.

The Financial Times said Dentsu was having emergency talks with more than 100 clients to minimise the damage from revelations that it overcharged Toyota Motor Corp.

The newspaper said the agency's other clients had questioned more than 160 possible incidents of overcharging, citing advertising executives in Tokyo.

Although Dentsu did not identify any clients, a Toyota spokeswoman said on Friday the company had been notified of irregularities in some digital media business transactions but did not provide further details.

Dentsu said it formed an internal team in August to conduct extensive investigations.

The company said it does not expect its earnings would be affected by the misconduct. ($1 = 100.8900 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita, Chang-Ran Kim and Yoshiyasu Shida; Editing by Edwina Gibbs, Robert Birsel)