TOKYO, Sept 23 Japan's largest advertising
agency Dentsu Inc on Friday admitted to overcharging
its clients and falsifying the impact of its digital
advertisements for more than 100 clients in Japan.
Dentsu said there were 633 suspicious transactions involving
111 advertisers, adding that the inappropriate operations
amounted to about 230 million yen ($2.28 million) so far.
Misconduct included overcharging customers, discrepancies in
advertising placement periods as well as failure of placement of
adverts, Dentsu said in a statement. The company also made false
reporting on performance of the ads.
Dentsu is the world's fifth largest advertising agency
globally by revenue. Its shares slid 4.8 percent to 5,170 yen on
Friday, the biggest daily decline since April 18.
Various media have reported on the malpractice this week.
The Financial Times said Dentsu was having emergency talks
with more than 100 clients to minimise the damage from
revelations that it overcharged Toyota Motor Corp.
The newspaper said the agency's other clients had questioned
more than 160 possible incidents of overcharging, citing
advertising executives in Tokyo.
Although Dentsu did not identify any clients, a Toyota
spokeswoman said on Friday the company had been notified of
irregularities in some digital media business transactions but
did not provide further details.
Dentsu said it formed an internal team in August to conduct
extensive investigations.
The company said it does not expect its earnings would be
affected by the misconduct.
($1 = 100.8900 yen)
