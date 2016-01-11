(Adds background, paragraphs 3-5)
Jan 11 A 54-year-old U.S. man who was on board a
United flight that had to be diverted to Vancouver on Saturday
en route to Denver from Anchorage Alaska, has been charged with
uttering threats and mischief to property, Canadian police said
on Monday.
Nicholas Michael Aliksyuk, a resident of Duluth, Minnesota,
was charged by police in Richmond, British Columbia. He has been
remanded in custody and remains in Canada. Police gave no
further details.
United Air Lines Flight 1104 landed safely at about 4:30
a.m. (1230 GMT) in the western Canadian city on Saturday, where
it was met by law enforcement authorities, the airline said.
There were 131 passengers and six crew members aboard the Boeing
737.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Richmond said on
Twitter a suspect was taken into custody but operations at
Vancouver International Airport were not affected.
CNN reported that a "threatening message" was found on the
aircraft.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Bernard
Orr)