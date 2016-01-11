(Adds background, paragraphs 3-5)

Jan 11 A 54-year-old U.S. man who was on board a United flight that had to be diverted to Vancouver on Saturday en route to Denver from Anchorage Alaska, has been charged with uttering threats and mischief to property, Canadian police said on Monday.

Nicholas Michael Aliksyuk, a resident of Duluth, Minnesota, was charged by police in Richmond, British Columbia. He has been remanded in custody and remains in Canada. Police gave no further details.

United Air Lines Flight 1104 landed safely at about 4:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) in the western Canadian city on Saturday, where it was met by law enforcement authorities, the airline said. There were 131 passengers and six crew members aboard the Boeing 737.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Richmond said on Twitter a suspect was taken into custody but operations at Vancouver International Airport were not affected.

CNN reported that a "threatening message" was found on the aircraft. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Bernard Orr)