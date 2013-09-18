REFILE-BRIEF-TerraForm Global unit terminates revolving commitments under Credit & Guaranty agreement
* Unit permanently reduced revolving commitments under Credit & Guaranty agreement to $0, terminated revolving commitments
Sept 18 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Wednesday affirmed its triple-A rating for Denver City and County, Colorado's outstanding general obligation bonds and its AA-plus rating on various certificates of participation.
S&P also assigned Denver's series 2013A general obligation Better Denver and refunding bonds its triple-A ratings, and its AA-plus rating to the series 2013A refunding certificates of participation for the Buell Theatre Property.
The outlook is stable.
The ratings were based on recently revised local GO criteria, the rating service said.
S&P said the ratings reflect Denver's strong to very strong economy, its very strong budgetary flexibility, and its adequate budget performance.
* GoPro prices $175 million of 3.50% convertible senior notes due 2022
WASHINGTON, April 7 U.S. job growth likely slowed in March after unseasonably mild weather boosted hiring over the prior two months, but the pace of gains should underscore the economy's strength despite a recent slowdown in economic growth.