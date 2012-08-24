SAN FRANCISCO Aug 24 The Denver board of education will ask voters in November to approve $466 million in general obligation bonds for school repair and building projects, a spokesman said on Friday.

The board of Colorado's second biggest school district also has agreed to ask voters to approve a property tax levy that would raise $49 million to bolster education programs, the spokesman added.

Revenue from the two ballot measures is needed to respond to enrollment growth in the Denver Public Schools district and reduced state funding.

The district spokesman said enrollment has increased by 10,000 students over the past five years to approximately 81,900 students while state funding has dropped $62 million over the past three years.

"With the significant performance improvements in our schools, we've become the fastest-growing district in the state in terms of enrollment," district Superintendent Tom Boasberg said in a statement posted on the district's website. "We need to be able to meet that extraordinary growth and deal with the severe state funding cuts."

If Denver voters approve the bonds, proceeds would fund $230 million for repairs and renovations to school buildings and $78 million to renovate and expand facilities to accommodate growing full-day preschool and kindergarten programs.

Bond proceeds would also fund $119 million for new school facilities high-growth areas and $39 million for improving school technology and infrastructure.