UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 24
April 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 39 points at 7,153 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Dec 30 Deoleo SA :
* Spanish regulator CNMV says the offer by Ole Investments BV for 100 pct of Deoleo SA shares was accepted Source text: bit.ly/1vDSmsn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will sell two Kawasaki-based properties to Tokyo-based branch of THE YOMIURI SHIMBUN, for 1.62 billion yen