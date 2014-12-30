BRIEF-VKJ Infra Developers approves expansion of new business operations
* Says approved to start expansion of new business operations in conjunction with existing business operations
Dec 30 CVC
* Raises stake in Spain's Deoleo to 48 percent after acquiring 18.1 percent as part of takeover offer - market regulator Source text: tinyurl.com/na5f7rf Further company coverage: (Reporting By Paul Day)
LONDON, April 24 Euro zone money markets on Monday priced in a higher chance of a rise in European Central Bank interest rates after Emmanual Macron won the first round of the French presidential election.