BRIEF-Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry sees Q1 2017 net loss to be 70-80 mln yuan
April 17 Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry Co Ltd :
MADRID, April 7 The Spanish government is interested in taking a stake in olive oil producer Deoleo , Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said at a conference in Madrid on Monday.
Several Spanish banks are selling a 31 percent stake in Deoleo, the world's top olive oil bottler and owner of brands like Carbonell. A number of foreign funds are already vying to take over the company, a source close to the deal said last week. (Reporting By Paul Day; Writing by Sarah Morris)
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net loss to be 11 million yuan to 13 million yuan