Feb 23 Trade unions said they had called for a
seven-day strike at Spanish olive oil maker Deoleo's
plants to protest against cutbacks that have led to job cuts in
the past six months.
In January, the owner of Bertolli, Carbonell and Koipe
brands said it began a reorganisation, affecting 14 percent of
its total workforce. This came on top of an 18 percent workforce
reduction in October related to sale and closure of plants in
Italy and Spain.
Deoleo could not be immediately reached for comment.
The unions said in a statement they planned to strike for
four hours per shift at all Deoleo centres between March 1-7.
