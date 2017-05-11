May 11 Department store operator Macy's Inc
reported a 39 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by a
decline in sales and as higher inventory weighed on margins.
The company's shares dropped 7 percent in premarket trading
on Thursday.
Net income attributable to Macy's shareholders fell to $71
million, or 23 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April
29, from $116 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales at stores open at least a year, including sales in
departments licensed to third parties, fell 4.6 percent, steeper
than the 3.5 percent drop expected by analysts polled by
research firm Consensus Metrix.
