* Macy's store closures represent 14 pct of store base
* 2nd qtr revenue $5.87 bln vs est. $5.75 bln
* To add new vendors, sign more license agreements
* Shares rise 17 pct
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Aug 11 Macy's Inc said it plans to shutter
100 more stores, representing about 14 percent of its total, as
it tries to turn around its business after six quarters of
falling sales.
The closures are the latest in a long list of moves to spur
growth as department stores such as Macy's continue to battle
with online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc and
discount stores like TJX Cos Inc.
Consumers are also spending more on big-ticket items such as
electronics and cars than they are on clothes, further
pressuring sales at department stores.
Macy's sales fell nearly 4.0 percent during the second
quarter, it said on Thursday, but that was better than analysts
had expected and helped to send its shares and those of other
department stores higher.
Analysts said the store closures and other recent
initiatives were steps that would help Macy's recover but some
said there were still issues that needing addressing.
"We believe that today's announcement (store closures) will
go a long way to improving profitability levels and focusing
investments on higher return opportunities," said Bridget
Weishaar, an analyst at Morningstar Equity Research.
Macy's said it would close most of the stores by early 2017,
which would be the fastest pace at which the company has closed
stores after shutting a net 77 stores over the past six years.
The company did not identify the store locations, but said
the 100 mostly underperforming stores would represent annual net
sales volume of about $1 billion.
Macy's is under pressure from activist investor Starboard
Value LP to unlock value in its properties and on Thursday said
it would keep trying to monetize real estate at its flagship and
mall-based locations, including the iconic Herald Square store
in New York. It is in talks to sell its Men's Store on Union
Square in San Francisco for redevelopment.
Over the past year, the company has also announced plans to
open discount stores in the United States, start new stores that
will sell luxury beauty products, and offer same-day delivery
services in more U.S. markets than Amazon.
Retail consultancy firm Customer Growth Partners' Craig
Johnson said Macy's still needed to make more progress.
"They have a lot of work they need to do ... like making the
stores more relevant to a millennial consumer and the stores are
currently not there," he said.
While apparel sales were stronger in the quarter reversing
trends from the prior three quarters, sales of handbags, fashion
jewelry and watches continued to be weak, Chief Financial
Officer Karen Hoguet said on a call with analysts.
Macy's same-store sales fell 2.0 percent in the latest
quarter while analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix
had expected a 4.6 percent drop.
But Macy's stuck to its full-year forecasts and said its
target of limiting the fall in comparable sales to 3-4 percent
"feels achievable."
Macy's shares closed up 17 percent at $39.83. The percentage
gain was its biggest intraday percentage gain in seven years.
Upmarket department store operator Nordstrom Inc
also reported late on Thursday better-than-expected comparable
sales and quarterly profit, citing higher sales during its
anniversary sale and at its off-price Rack business, sending its
shares up 12 percent in extended trading.
Kohl's, which also reported better-than-expected sales and
profit, closed up 16 percent at $44.19.
(Additional reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru and
Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Jo
Winterbottom)