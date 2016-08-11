Facebook to reimburse some advertisers after discovering bug
May 16 Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it would refund some advertisers after finding a bug that wrongly attributed video carousel ad clicks as clicks to the advertisers' websites.
Aug 11 Department store operator Nordstrom Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly comparable store sales, helped by higher sales during its anniversary sale and at its off-price Rack business.
Nordstrom shares were up nearly 12 percent in extended trading. They closed up 7.5 percent in regular trading on Thursday after strong results from Macy's Inc and Kohl's Corp.
Nordstrom's sales at stores open at least a year fell 1.2 percent, falling for the second straight quarter. But that was better than the 2.6 percent drop expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.
Net income fell to $117 million, or 67 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 30, from $211 million, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
May 16 Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it would refund some advertisers after finding a bug that wrongly attributed video carousel ad clicks as clicks to the advertisers' websites.
LOS ANGELES, May 16 Late night host Jimmy Kimmel will return to helm the 2018 Academy Awards, organizers of the event said Tuesday, after the late night host artfully handled the biggest blunder in Oscars history this year.