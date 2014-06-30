BRIEF-Wereldhave Belgium Q1 rental income € 12.9 million
* Rental income for the first quarter 2017 amounted to € 12.9 million (2016: € 12.3 million)
June 30 De Persgroep N.V.
* Offer for Mecom group plc
* Recommended cash offer for mecom group plc by De Persgroep publishing n.v.
* Each Mecom shareholder will be entitled to receive 155 pence in cash for each Mecom share
* Values entire issued and to be issued share capital of mecom, on a fully diluted basis, at approximately 196 million pounds Further company coverage:
* Rental income for the first quarter 2017 amounted to € 12.9 million (2016: € 12.3 million)
* Signed a term loan contract with commitment line worth 2 billion yen on April 20