June 30 De Persgroep N.V.

* Offer for Mecom group plc

* Recommended cash offer for mecom group plc by De Persgroep publishing n.v.

* Each Mecom shareholder will be entitled to receive 155 pence in cash for each Mecom share

* Values entire issued and to be issued share capital of mecom, on a fully diluted basis, at approximately 196 million pounds Further company coverage: