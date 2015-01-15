Jan 15 Depomed Inc
* Entered into agreement to acquire u.s. Rights to Nucynta
franchise from Janssen Pharma for $1.05 billion
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by Depomed's
board of directors
* Deal expected to be immediately accretive, significantly
increase depomed's product revenue, adjusted earnings per share
for 2015, 2016
* Intends to re-launch Nucynta and Nucynta ER with a focus
on dual mechanism of action
* At signing, co placed $500 million into escrow account
which will be released to Janssen upon closing
* Expects to raise remaining capital to complete deal
through combination of debt, equity, equity-linked financing
prior to closing
