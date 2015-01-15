Jan 15 Depomed Inc on Thursday said it
has agreed to pay $1.05 billion to acquire the U.S. rights to
Johnson & Johnson's Nucynta opioid pain drug franchise,
giving the smaller company a new flagship product expected to
significantly add to revenue and earnings.
The deal, expected to close in the second quarter, gives
Depomed Nucynta ER for management of pain, including neuropathic
pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy, severe
enough to require around-the-clock treatment. It also gains an
older immediate release version of the drug for moderate to
severe pain, and a liquid form of the medicine not yet on the
market.
Over the 12 months ending in September, the Nucynta
franchise had sales of $166 million - something of an
afterthought for J&J but revenue that would make it Depomed's
top-selling product.
The acquisition is expected to immediately add to Depomed's
adjusted earnings this year and beyond, the company said, adding
that it would provide a more detailed forecast once the deal
closes.
The medicine has U.S. patent protection until 2022, with a
potential for a pediatric extension into 2023.
Depomed said it had set aside $500 million for the
transaction and would fund the rest through a combination of
debt, equity and equity-linked financing.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Marguerita Choy)