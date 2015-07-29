GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hold losses, dollar strengthens after Fed
* Fed holds interest rates, June eyed for hike (Updates with Fed statement)
July 29 Depomed Inc rejected Horizon Pharma Plc's latest unsolicited bid, saying the offer is "inadequate" and undervalues the company.
Last week, Ireland-based Horizon had raised its offer to acquire the smaller drugmaker. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Fed holds interest rates, June eyed for hike (Updates with Fed statement)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 An Uber Technologies Inc engineer at the center of a Silicon Valley self-driving technology theft lawsuit received more than $250 million worth of Uber stock which began vesting the day after he left Alphabet Inc's Waymo, lawyers for Waymo said in court on Wednesday.