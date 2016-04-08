(Corrects 4th bullet point to 9 percent from 8 percent)
* Starboard says Depomed stock undervalued
* Depomed says Starboard did not attempt to hold any
discussions
* Starboard says Depomed took "shareholder-unfriendly steps"
* Stock up 9 pct in extended trade
April 7 Activist investor Starboard Value LP on
Thursday reported a 6.8 percent stake in Depomed Inc
and said it intends to nominate a slate of directors to the drug
maker's board.
The hedge fund, which is now Depomed's third-largest
shareholder, said it considered the company's shares
undervalued, making them an attractive investment opportunity.
(1.usa.gov/1STt7Qp)
Depomed's stock rose 9 percent in extended trading.
"Depomed notes that Starboard has not communicated with the
company prior to filing the 13D and has not attempted to hold
any discussions with the company," a spokesman for Depomed said
in an emailed statement.
Starboard raised concerns over what it said were "serious
corporate governance deficiencies, questionable capital
allocation decisions, and egregious actions" taken by the
company to suppress shareholder rights.
The hedge fund indicated that Depomed took a "series of
shareholder-unfriendly steps," referring to the company's
decision to reject the takeover offers made by drugmaker Horizon
Pharma Plc last year.
"Depomed welcomes open communications with its shareholders
and values constructive input toward the goal of enhancing
shareholder value," the company said.
Depomed, in August, rejected Horizon's cash-and-stock offer
of $32.50 per share. Depomed's stock has more than halved in
value since then.
Starboard said it intends to nominate its chief executive,
Jeffrey Smith, to Depomed's board along with five other
nominees.
Starboard has taken aggressive actions at other companies in
which it has invested. It successfully engineered the ouster of
the board of Darden Restaurants Inc, where Smith was
named chairman in October 2014. Smith resigned from Darden
earlier this month.
More recently the hedge fund has focused on Yahoo Inc
, where it is looking to overthrow the board, including
Chief Executive Marissa Mayer.
Starboard holds about 4.1 million of Depomed shares. The
company had about 61 million outstanding shares as of Feb. 23.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler
and Gopakumar Warrier)