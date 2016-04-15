April 15 Activist investor Starboard Value LP
said on Friday it would continue its pursuit of replacing the
board of Depomed Inc, a day after the drugmaker said it
does not plan to reincorporate itself to Delaware from
California.
Starboard, which holds an economic stake of 9.9 percent in
Depomed, said last week a reincorporation would limit
shareholders rights, including a provision to call for special
meetings.
Depomed said on Thursday that it does not plan to
reincorporate as the plan was not in the interests of its
shareholders and would result in a costly and distracting proxy
contest.
Starboard intends to nominate its chief executive, Jeffrey
Smith, to Depomed's board along with five other nominees.
The investor said on Friday there had been no change to its
intention to "vigorously continue" its pursuit of replacing the
existing board.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)