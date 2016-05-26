Apple sets guidance on dual euro benchmark tranche bond
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Combined order books for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have passed €5bn, according to a lead bank.
May 26 Activist investor StarBoard Value LP said on Thursday it had delivered a request to the board of Depomed Inc calling for a special shareholder meeting as it looks to replace the drugmaker's board.
StarBoard, among Depomed's largest shareholders, raised concerns in April over what it called "serious corporate governance deficiencies, questionable capital allocation decisions and egregious actions" taken by Depomed to suppress shareholder rights. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
BERLIN, May 17 Audi's Rupert Stadler will be given another five years as chief executive, sources said on Wednesday, as Volkswagen's luxury division seeks to demonstrate continuity ahead of its annual shareholder meeting.