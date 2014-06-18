WASHINGTON, June 18 Lockheed Martin Corp
on Wednesday said it is acquiring Deposition Sciences Inc, a
California-based company that provides thin film coatings, for
an undisclosed amount from its parent company, Advanced Lighting
Technologies Inc.
Lockheed, the Pentagon's largest supplier, said the company
would be integrated into its aeronautics division and it expects
to close the deal within 30 days.
Lockheed spokesman Gordon Johndroe declined to give details
about the terms of the transaction, but said the deal was not
material to the company's financial results.
On its website, Deposition Sciences says it produces the
most durable, heat resistant and reliable optical thin film
coatings available, spanning the range from the ultraviolet
wavelength through to far infrared (FIR), or the long-wave
infrared (LWIR) spectral wavelengths.
Lockheed said Deposition Sciences has about 85 employees.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)