electroconvulsive or electric shock therapy - a controversial
but effective treatment - acts on the brains of severely
depressed people and say the finding could help improve
diagnosis and treatment of mental illness.
Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) involves first
anaesthetising the patient and then electrically inducing a
seizure.
It has a controversial reputation - gained in part because
of its role in the 1975 film "One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest"
starring Jack Nicholson - but is a potent and effective
treatment for patients with mood disorders like severe
depression.
Yet despite it being used successfully in clinical practice
around the world for more than 70 years, scientists have until
now not been entirely clear how or why it works.
Now a team from Aberdeen University in Scotland has shown
for the first time that ECT affects the way different parts of
the brain involved in depression communicate with each other.
In a study published in the Proceedings of the National
Academy of Sciences (PNAS) journal they found ECT appears to
turn down overactive connections between parts of the brain that
control mood and parts that control thinking and concentrating.
This stops the overwhelming impact that depression has on
patients' ability to enjoy life and carry out day-to-day
activities, they said.
"We've solved a 70-year-old therapeutic riddle," said Ian
Reid, a professor of psychiatry at the University of Aberdeen
who led the study.
"Our key finding is that if you compare the connections in
the brain before and after ECT, ECT reduces the connection
strength," he said in a statement.
"For the first time we can point to something that ECT does
in the brain that makes sense in the context of what we think is
wrong in people who are depressed."
In recent years, experts have developed a new theory on how
depression affects the brain that suggests there is a
"hyperconnection" between the areas of the brain involved in
emotional processing and mood change and the parts of the brain
involved in thinking and concentrating.
David Nutt, a professor of neuropsychopharmacology at
Imperial College London who was not involved in the ECT study,
said its findings "make a lot of sense.
"The disabling of connections between different areas of the
brain is what I would have predicted from the depression
literature," he said in an emailed comment.
He said the results also chime with a study Nutt published
in January which found that psilocybin, the active ingredient in
the psychedelic drug known as magic mushrooms, also disrupts
this network of connections and may also be effective in
treating severe depression.
The electrotherapy study involved using functional magnetic
resonance imaging (fMRI) to scan the brains of nine severely
depressed patients before and after ECT and then applying
complex mathematical analysis to investigate brain connectivity.
Aberdeen University's chair of neuroimaging Christian
Schwarzbauer, who devised the new method for analysing the
connectivity data, said it enabled the team to see to what
extent more than 25,000 different brain areas communicated with
each other.
He said the new method could also be applied to a wide range
of other brain disorders such as schizophrenia, autism, or
dementia, and "may lead to a better understanding of the
underlying disease mechanisms and the development of new
diagnostic tools."
The researchers said they now hope to continue monitoring
the patients to see if the depression and hyperconnectivity
returns. They also want to compare their ECT findings with the
effects of other therapies used to treat depression such as
psychotherapy and anti-depressants.
