By Kate Kelland
| LONDON, Sept 19
LONDON, Sept 19 British scientists have
identified biological markers in the blood which should help
doctors match patients to the best type of treatment for
depression.
The aim is to end the "trial and error" prescription of
antidepressants, which is often the only way depressed patients
can find the most effective treatment, said researchers
regarding what they described as a small but promising study.
"The study shows that we could use a blood-based "test" to
personalise the treatment of depression," said Carmine Pariante
of King's College London's Institute of Psychiatry, who led the
study.
She and colleagues found that high levels of inflammation -
which show up in biological markers in the blood - are part of
the mechanism leading to depression, especially to particular
forms of the condition that do not respond well to mild or
low-dose antidepressants.
"If a patient had high levels of inflammation, they could
immediately begin with a more intensive treatment programme,
such as combining antidepressants or stepping up the doses,"
Pariante said.
A MAJOR PROBLEM
Major depression affects around 20 percent of people at some
point in their lives. The World Health Organisation
(WHO)predicts that by 2020, depression will rival heart disease
as the health disorder with the highest global disease burden.
While there are many antidepressants on the market,
including top sellers such as Prozac and Seroxat, it is widely
accepted that many antidepressants work in only half of patients
half of the time, and drugmakers are struggling to come up with
a new generation of drugs in this field.
In the study published on Wednesday in the journal
Neuropsychopharmacology, Pariante's team set out to try to
identify two types of biomarkers - ones which could predict
future response to antidepressants, called predictors, and
others which are targeted by antidepressants and change over the
course of treatment, called targets.
The researchers explained that in human cells, information
from genes is transcribed into so-called messenger RNA, or mRNA,
before it becomes visible as a physical or biochemical sign. So
the team monitored the patients' mRNA before and after they were
treated with one of two antidepressants - escitalopram or
nortriptyline.
Escitalopram, sold under various brand names including
Lexapro, Seroplex, Cipralex and made by generic drugmakers, is a
serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI).
Nortriptyline, sold under the brand names Sensoval, Aventyl
and others, is an older type of antidepressant known as a
tricyclic. They are both commonly prescribed as first line
antidepressant treatments in Britain and other countries.
After 8 weeks of treatment, the researchers found that
patients who were not getting any better were ones who had
significantly higher levels of three inflammation markers before
treatment started.
This suggests these three signals could be used to find
patients who are least likely to respond to antidepressants,
allowing doctors to consider a more tailored or "personalised"
approach to treatment from the start, the researchers said.
"This is a small study, but the findings are promising,"
they said in a statement. "Personalised treatments for
depression could help us avoid the current 'trial and error' way
of prescribing antidepressant medication."
