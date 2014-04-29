(This story originally appeared on IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication)
* Derivatives product companies set for revival
* Dealers examine flat-sharing SPV arrangements
* Experts disagree whether structures will work in practice
By Christopher Whittall
LONDON, April 29 (IFR) - Bankers are dusting down
off-balance sheet trading vehicles known as derivatives product
companies (DPCs) in a bid to lower the costs associated with
running swaps businesses under Basel III leverage and capital
rules.
Originally conceived in the early 1990s to enable thinly
capitalised banks to trade derivatives, DPCs fell from grace
during the financial crisis as concerns grew about counterparty
risk and bank complexity.
But spinning off swaps activities into special-purpose
vehicles could be set for a revival as banks seek to ease the
pain of re-sizing trading businesses to comply with the new
regulatory landscape.
Ideas range from moving swaps trading activity into
special-purpose vehicles part-owned by private equity or hedge
funds, to an ambitious project to establish a joint DPC where
dealers rent space in what would amount to a flat-sharing
arrangement.
Some industry insiders doubt these off-balance sheet
vehicles will pass muster with the authorities, arguing that
anything that smacks of arbitrage tends to get short shrift from
regulators these days. However, others believe that some of
these structures will make it off the drawing board provided
that regulators are comfortable with arrangements.
"Every bank has constraints on capital and leverage and
there is interaction with regulators over what type of solutions
are workable," said one senior derivatives banker at a major
European firm. "You could potentially move all of the rates
business into an external operating company, find a shareholder
at a certain yield, while the bank still retains a proportion of
the revenues. It's within the rules."
The pressure from regulators to shore up capital ratios has
sparked an unprecedented deleveraging among European banks,
which have shed more than EUR3trn of assets since mid-2012,
according to RBS analysts.
Confirmation from the Basel Committee last year of a minimum
3% leverage ratio piled further misery on large lenders, forcing
hundreds of billions more in asset reductions. The low-margin,
balance-sheet-intensive rates business was hit particularly
hard, sparking cutbacks at investment banks such as Credit
Suisse.
Banks have attacked the balance sheet issue on a number of
fronts. Raising equity and slashing hundreds of billions of
euros worth of assets has been the main focus, but banks have
also sought to design various regulatory capital relief trades
to help to ease the transition.
This has included selling the market risk on synthetic CDO
portfolios to hedge funds, securitising derivatives counterparty
risk and plans to sell structured notes linked to a bank's
deferred tax assets.
Reviving the DPC vehicles has also been talked about for
almost a year. The idea would be to shift some of a bank's swaps
activity to be run out of a separately capitalised SPV,
potentially allowing the bank to boost its capital and leverage
ratios in the process.
"The old DPC model, which was uncollateralised, is not an
option, so banks are coming up with new models, with some
looking at guarantee structures," said Claude Brown, a partner
at law firm Reed Smith.
FLAT-SHARING AGREEMENT
One concept under discussion involves establishing a joint
DPC where dealers could rent out floorspace in an effort to
create the necessary economies of scale. Not everyone is
convinced such an arrangement would work, however.
"It sounds great on paper, but the problem is you could also
be describing a clearing house," said Richard Jackson, head of
European rates at Deutsche Bank. "On balance, it's better to go
down the route already favoured by regulation, that of extending
clearing and increasing the compression of existing risk."
Securing third-party equity investment in a DPC is perhaps a
more feasible option. This could allow banks with lower ratings
to reduce the sums of collateral they post against derivatives
liabilities. Higher-rated banks may also be attracted by the
opportunity to boost their capital or leverage levels.
Dealers say it is likely that only the more structured,
high-margin trades would justify the expense of spinning them
off into a separate SPV as investors injecting capital into the
vehicle would be likely to demand a yield of around 10% for
their troubles.
However, some experts doubt whether dealers could run part
of their swaps business out of an off-balance-sheet SPV on an
ongoing basis.
"The good news about the DPC model is there is a lot of
flexibility on structure and capital," said Tom Jasper, who
co-founded ISDA and later set up Primus - the first credit
derivatives product company - in the late 1990s. "The bad news
is there is a lot of procedural stuff attached, such as
independent boards and trustees."
Jasper doubts a big bank would be prepared to engage in this
kind of project, noting that compliance would be "terrified".
"Setting up a DPC to run off a legacy portfolio could work,
but capitalising a separate vehicle for ongoing business just
doesn't make sense to me, given collateral posting requirements
in today's markets," he said. "DPCs from a counterparty
perspective were meant to stand on their ratings and not post."
Ultimately, it is the regulators that will have the final
word on whether DPCs have their day in the sun once more or are
consigned to the annals of swap market history.
Regulators have been eyeing capital relief trades with
growing scepticism of late. Bank plans to securitise
counterparty risk have stalled for this very reason, while
capital relief has been removed on at least one outstanding
transaction. Synthetic CDO book sales have also faltered.
"Regulators are taking a philosophical approach to it. This
is risk in the system, and if it goes outside the banking
system, they want to know who has got it," said Brown at Reed
Smith. "The living will project has put a brake on these kinds
of plans somewhat as regulators try to think them through."
(Reporting By Christopher Whittall, editing by Helen
Bartholomew)