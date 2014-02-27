By Mike Kentz
NEW YORK, Feb 27 (IFR) - The over-the-counter credit default
swap market took its first steps onto exchanges this week as
current CDS contracts referencing investment-grade and
high-yield corporates were mandated to trade on swap execution
facilities.
The first wave of affected contracts - CDX IG, CDX HY,
iTraxx Main and iTraxx Crossover - represent around 10% of the
total US$24trn gross notional outstanding in CDS across the two
relevant series, according to DTCC data.
Clients will still be able to contact dealers for quotes on
specific five-year contracts, but firms will have to reach out
to at least two sellside entities and the prices will have to be
entered into the electronic SEF platform prior to execution.
Despite concerns about readiness, the market is prepared for
the shift, which comes a week after interest rate swap benchmark
contracts came under SEF jurisdiction.
"Volumes came off a bit but overall liquidity was preserved
and there was minimal disruption," said Laurent Samama, head of
US credit trading at BNP Paribas.
"This was the best outcome possible. It's almost business as
usual, but with slightly lower volumes."
One asset management executive said a technical glitch on
one platform required clients to refresh bids at regular
intervals to ensure pre-trade credit checks functioned smoothly.
But otherwise there were few issues, the executive said.
As the market gets comfortable with the new structure,
trading relationships will change - and platforms will jockey
for revenues.
Electronic execution opens the door to a broker-style model
in which banks connect to platforms and execute for clients on
an agency basis, allowing the client to step back from the
reporting requirements associated with SEF connection.
Three days into the mandate, UBS executed the first CDS
under the introducing broker model, executing a trade for a
client that later was connected through the ICE Swap Trade SEF.
Some believe the IB-style model is the future of swaps
trading, as it eases burdens for clients associated with direct
SEF connection.
To work efficiently, introducing brokers would need to
access a range of registered platforms. But some SEFs appear to
be pushing back against the move to protect the status quo.
Meanwhile many banks are skeptical, because a dramatic shift
away from the traditional principal-based execution model for
swaps trading will hurt the revenues of major dealers.
PRODUCT SHIFT
Investors are watching to see if planned listings of CDS
futures will provide a better way to hedge credit exposures.
ICE launched the most recent iteration of a credit future
last year, but it has failed to generate interest, with no
trades registered since August 1.
It is planning a second try with a new structure that will
address criticism of its "when-issued" format that leaves buyers
uncertain of the constituents at the point of purchase.
Others are also looking to capitalize. Start-up SEF trueEX
hopes to launch a credit future in the second quarter, while GFI
is in discussions on a possible hybrid product.
Some predicted swap futures volumes could spike on the back
of the commencement of mandatory swap trading on SEFs. However,
if the experience of the rates market's shift into the
electronic world a week previously is any indicator, operational
SEF issues may not be the fire-starter once imagined.
CME Group's deliverable swap future traded an average of
1,579 contracts per day the first week of mandatory IRS trading,
compared to 1,789 contracts per day the week prior - partly due
to a one-day public holiday across the US.
Eris Exchange reported a more significant decline over that
period as 1,500 contracts traded in the post-mandate week,
compared to 2,501 contracts the previous week. That being said,
open interest across all hybrid contracts at the exchange has
been steadily gaining over the past several months, and in fact
broke 100,000 contracts on Friday, February 21.