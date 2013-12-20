Dec 20 (IFR) - The credit default swap market inched closer
to an exchange-like format this week as a second platform began
facilitating electronic trading of single-name CDS in a central
limit order book structure, part of a widespread shift away from
bilateral voice trading.
MarketAxess has expanded its MATCH trading platform to allow
an expanded set of buy and sellside participants to view bids
and offers on an open, centralized screen.
In the US, trading of index CDS contracts is set to be
mandated for trading on swap execution facilities in February,
while there is no date set for the trading of single name
contracts on electronic platforms.
"We believe that a centralized all-to-all marketplace,
offering a variety of trading protocols, is an effective way to
increase overall credit market liquidity," said Kevin McPherson,
head of US sales at MarketAxess in a statement.
"Alongside our SEF for CDS index trading, MATCH will help to
further increase transparency and broaden participation in the
CDS market."
The platform is the second iteration of efforts to
facilitate single-name trading in electronic format. UBS
launched its Price Improvement Network in January of 2012, a
platform that allows buyside firms to trade single name and
index CDS with one another without necessitating dealer
involvement.
The platform received support in the early days but has
stalled of late partly because the firm decreased its presence
in the CDS market as part of a wider pullback from fixed income
last year.
MarketAxess will list all 225 constituents of the Markit CDX
North American Investment Grade and High Yield indices, along
with 50 additional financial names.
Barclays has signed on to act as primary market-maker behind
the trades, countering any buy or sell requests to "ensure the
availability of continuous two-way markets on the platform,"
according to a statement.
"I see this as an opportunity for us to give more certainty
to clients to execute CDS trades at the time they want to than
would be provided over voice," said Bob Douglass, head of credit
electronic trading at Barclays.
The migration from voice-trading to exchange-trading for CDS
is an inevitable one that is running on two separate tracks.
Trading of index CDS has largely migrated to a host of main
platforms now able to call themselves SEFs under the new
regulatory regime. Bloomberg, Tradeweb, the InterContinental
Exchange, and GFI Group have been the dominant players executing
trades over the past few years, according to market
participants.
The CFTC mandated the platforms come into compliance with
new swap execution facility rules to continue executing index
CDS electronically this autumn but will not force market
participants to be in compliance with SEF trading until
February.
The SEC is in charge of mandating single-name CDS for
on-exchange trading but has not yet laid out a timeline for the
change.
The platforms may also be in line to gain from increasing
volumes in the CDS market after a perceived heavy lull following
the credit crisis. Average monthly volumes in index and single
name CDS combined for 2012 came in at US$138,236bn notional,
higher than the 2011 monthly average of US$136,021bn, according
to data provided by the Depository Trust and Clearing
Corporation. Additionally, gross notional outstanding in 2013 is
on pace to peak both prior years through July, according to DTCC
data.
The migration to exchange trading represents a major shift,
but questions still remain regarding which type of format the
market participants will prefer.
MarketAxess hopes the MATCH platform will encourage more
buyside participation with other buyside firms in the
single-name space, an idea shared by the engineers of UBS'
PIN-FI platform.
In the index space, Tradeweb began allowing dealers to see
each other's prices in the European interdealer market in an
order book format earlier this year. The alteration led to a sea
change in liquidity at the time as participants flocked to the
platform.
In the US Tradeweb's SEF volumes for index CDS have lagged
of late though, with the firm only executing 385 credit
contracts in the last three weeks, according to software and
research provider ClarusFT.
Over the same time period, ICE has executed over 3,000
trades, Bloomberg has executed over 50,000, and GFI has executed
over 18,000, according to Clarus.
The separation of dealer-specific liquidity pools from
client-facing pools may be a thing of the past though, after the
CFTC solidified a rule requiring SEF platforms to provide
impartial access to its liquidity pools to all market
participants without bias.