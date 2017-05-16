LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - Citigroup has launched a credit
equivalent of Wall Street's "fear gauge" that is intended to
provide an accurate metric for risk aversion in the asset class.
Citi's "credit VIX" mirrors the CBOE's VIX methodology,
using a weighted average of option prices on credit default swap
indices across a range of strikes.
The new index, which tracks implied volatility across
investment-grade and high-yield CDS indices in the US and
Europe, was developed in response to rising interest in the VIX
as it plummeted to its lowest level in a quarter of a century
last week.
"We replicated this methodology to create a 'credit VIX',
which we think captures a lot more information contained within
option markets, allowing it to serve as a more accurate metric
for broad risk aversion, and one which we think investors should
track going forward," said Aritra Banerjee, a credit analyst at
Citigroup.
As one of the fastest growing instruments for bank credit
desks, CDS index options have become popular among investors to
hedge credit tail events. Given the high demand is for downside
protection, a steep skew - the difference between at-the-money
and out-of the-money strikes - would be ignored by traditional
risk barometers.
"At present we usually look at things like at-the-money
implied volatility or payer skew to ascertain the level of risk
being priced in credit markets," said Banerjee. "However,
looking at just one point misses useful information contained
elsewhere in option prices."
According to Banerjee, clients are already keen to trade
instruments linked to the benchmark, enabling them to trade pure
credit variance in a single transaction.
The liquidity profile of the credit options market could
prove to be a hurdle in the short term, Banerjee said. To trade
such instruments, a bank must recreate the credit VIX by buying
and selling options in very specific sizes across the full
spectrum, where there may not always be the liquidity to hedge
exposure perfectly.
"We think more work needs to go into the effective pricing
and hedging of such products, as well as for more
standardisation of market-wide conventions," said Banerjee.
Those developments would include central clearing of credit
options and standardisation of option expiry fixings.
TRADABLE BENCHMARK
Citi is not alone in its endeavours. JP Morgan has already
traded swaps linked to its own credit version of the VIX that
launched in late 2015. The VTRAC-X family of CDS volatility
trackers is similar to Citi's latest iteration and priced off a
basket of weighted option prices across all traded strikes for
any given expiry.
Although volume has been low to-date, a JPM spokesperson
confirmed rising interest across products that give investors
access to credit volatility.
The VTRAC-X benchmarks are quoted in price rather than
spread, similar to the VIX and reflecting the quoting convention
of Markit's CDX HY. According to JPM analysts, the focus on
price addresses concerns that a simple application of VIX
methodology to credit options quoted on a spread basis would not
accurately reflect the actual level of market implied
volatility.
Citi's credit vol benchmarks are quoted in line with
options market convention. They note that credit VIX tends to
correlate well with CDS index spread moves, particularly in
Europe. Analysis shows that spreads across various US and
European credit indices show a beta of around 0.35-0.4 to moves
in credit VIX.
The analysis also shows that the implied volatility
environment is even more benign for credit than it is in
equities.
While VIX hit 9.56 last week, credit VIX hit similar lows
earlier in the year. Banerjee said that the difference is
explained by structural differences between the two markets.
"The credit market is a much younger one than the deeply
entrenched equity market. As a result there are fewer systematic
short-volatility strategies in credit," said Banerjee, though he
said that those strategies have become more prevalent in recent
months.
"Credit markets don't have the large exchange-traded product
participation which the VIX does, hence there is less pressure
on option prices from various short-selling strategies."
While the CBOE has already extended VIX to other asset
classes including commodities and interest rates, credit has yet
to be added, in part due to the relative youth of the credit
options market and its historic correlation to the equity
options market.
(Reporting by Helen Bartholomew)